A Blair man critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday on state Highway 133 has died.
Michael Ralph, 72, died Wednesday night at CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha, according to Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 133 and County Road P26, which is about a mile south of the roundabout.
Capt. Aaron Brensel said Ralph was southbound in a 2014 Nissan Frontier on Highway 133 and attempted to turn left onto CR P26 when the vehicle was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck, driven by Michael Erwin II, 48, of Blair.
Both vehicles came to rest on the northeast side of the highway.
Ralph was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. He was later flown to CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
Erwin received minor injuries and refused transport.
Beckman said the accident remains under investigation.
Editor's note: Friday's Enterprise was published prior to the report of Ralph's death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.