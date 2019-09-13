A Blair man who failed to appear in court on drug possession charges faces additional charges after police arrested him on two active warrants.
Scott E. McMahon, 49, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
McMahon was arrested Aug. 30.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Eighth Street for a suspicious person, who had tried to run after a vehicle when the driver refused to give him a ride.
Officers found the person, later identified as McMahon, walking near McDonalds. They confirmed through dispatch that McMahon had two warrants. He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail.
At the jail, McMahon gave officers a small bag of white powdery substance that he had in his jacket pocket. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.
McMahon appeared in Washington County District Court on Tuesday for a previous case involving drugs. The case was continued to Sept. 17.
