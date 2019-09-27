A Blair man was arrested for theft after he allegedly took items, including two laptops, from an unlocked vehicle, according to court documents.
Justin Kalin, 19, is charged with theft by unlawful taking-$1,500-$4,999, a Class 4 felony.
Kalin was arrested Sept. 16. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Court on Oct. 16.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Blair officer responded to the report of a theft from a vehicle in the 100 block of South 11th Street on Sept. 16. The victim told the officer several items, including a backpack, two laptops and a tablet, were stolen from his vehicle in the early morning hours.
The value of the items taken was $2,250.
The victim used an app on his phone to show the officer the location of the tablet, which was at a nearby apartment complex.
The officer, according to his report, was familiar with Kalin and another individual — a 15-year-old boy — who were previously accused of stealing items from vehicles. Kalin lives at the apartment complex.
The officer went to Kalin's apartment, where his mother allowed the officer inside. The officer observed a backpack and two laptops, matching the description of the items stolen, at the foot of the bed where Kalin sleeps.
Kalin's mother told the officer she didn't recognize the items as belonging to her son and allowed the officer to search the backpack, where he also found the tablet.
The officer called Kalin, who admitted to taking the items. However, he said he did so at the request of the boy, who claimed they belonged to him.
Kalin was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. The 15-year-old was cited for theft by unlawful taking.
