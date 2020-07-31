A Blair man accused of soliciting sexually explicit videos from underage girls through social media filed a motion July 24 to suppress evidence gathered and statements he made to law enforcement on or about July 18, 2019.
Andrew M. Christensen, 22, is charged with three counts of sexual assault by means of electronic communication, a Class 1D felony; four counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, a Class 1D felony; and child abuse-intentional, no serious bodily injury, a Class 3A felony.
He appeared Tuesday in Washington County District Court to discuss the motion. Judge John E. Samson set a suppression hearing date for Aug. 26.
Christensen was arrested July 18, 2019, after police executed a search warrant at his home. He is currently in the Washington County Jail.
The investigation involving Christensen began after Blair police were contacted July 13 by an officer with the North Brookfield Police Department in Massachusetts about a solicitation of child pornography investigation.
North Brookfield, a city of 4,680 people, is located approximately 73 miles west of Boston.
According to an arrest affidavit, the officer had identified Christensen as a suspect. The officer supplied a report and approximately 75 pages of text messages between the suspect and the victim.
On July 18, members of the Blair Police Department, III-Corps Drug Task Force and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office executed a search warrant at Christensen's home, which he shares with his parents, in the 1300 block of South Street.
During an interview with investigators, Christensen allegedly admitted to talking with several girls and receiving sexually explicit videos and photos from them. He told officers he stored the images on his phone and estimated he had approximately 60 videos.
The motion to suppress claims any statements Christensen made were done during a custodial interrogation prior to Christensen being properly advised of his right to remain silent and receive legal counsel. The motion also claims Christensen's statements from July 18, 2019, were made involuntarily and "otherwise resulted from duress, coercion and improper promises, express or implied, made by law enforcement agents."
