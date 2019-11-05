A Blair man was arrested Oct. 25 following a traffic stop after a police dog indicated there was drugs in the man's vehicle.
Gary G. Ward, 53, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County sheriff's deputy stopped a black Chevrolet Impala just before 9 p.m. near Ninth and Washington streets for no license plate or in-transits displayed.
According to the deputy, the driver, identified as Ward, was moving around a lot in the car. He also appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
A Blair police officer brought in a drug-sniffing dog, which indicated a positive alert at the driver's door. The officer searched the vehicle and found a methamphetamine pipe under the driver's seat along with a hypodermic needle. The officer also found a small, clear bag with a small amount of white crystal substance inside. The substance later tested positive for meth.
Ward was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail.
