A Blair man faces a drug charge after police responded to a possible domestic assault Nov. 17.
Fred A. Wells III, 21, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-concentrated cannabis, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in Washington County Court, Blair police were dispatched at5:14 a.m. for a possible domestic assault in progress in a downstairs apartment in the 800 block of North 28th Avenue.
When officers contacted Wells at the front door of the apartment, they observed a large, glass bong in plain view. Upon entering the residence, they also saw a handgun on a table in the middle of the living room near the bong.
Both Wells and three other people were detained.
Wells gave officers consent to search the apartment. They found paraphernalia and three containers containing a brown, waxy residue that smelled of marijuana. A field test showed it was positive for THC and it was identified as “weed wax.”
Wells claimed ownership of the drugs and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
