A Blair man facing charges for assaulting a police officer was arrested Tuesday on a warrant after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill his brother.
Alex W. Scheffler, 29, is charged with possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony; terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; criminal mischief-more than $5,000, a Class 4 felony; third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Scheffler's bond is set at $100,000 or 10 percent.
A warrant for Scheffler's arrest was issued Monday.
According to an affidavit filed in Washington County Court, Blair police were dispatched at approximately 6:11 a.m. Oct. 24 to a residence in the 600 block of North Third Street. It was reported that a man, later identified as Scheffler, had assaulted his brother.
When officers arrived, Scheffler ran from the house. However, officers were able to catch him. He was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car.
The suspect's brother told officers Scheffler had taken pills and had been drinking most of the night. At approximately 5:30 a.m., Scheffler began throwing things around the house, including a knife and a hammer.
He also twice threatened to kill his brother, according to the report.
When officers returned to the patrol car where Scheffler had been seated, they found he had slipped his handcuffs around to the front of his body and removed radio cables from the unit and wrapped them around his neck.
Scheffler was removed from the car and evaluated by Blair Rescue personnel before he was taken to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System.
Scheffler is also facing charges in an incident that occurred Oct. 15 after he allegedly left the scene of an accident while driving drunk. During his arrest, he kicked a Blair police officer in the face.
Scheffler is charged with third-degree assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony; driving under the influence-greater than 0.15, a Class 1 misdemeanor, refusal to submit to a pretest, a Class 5 misdemeanor; and resisting arrest.
