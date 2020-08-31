A Blair man was arrested Friday following a pursuit and foot chase in Omaha.
Damian Bartlett, 28, was arrested for numerous offenses, including operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and multiple outstanding warrants.
According to a press release, at approximately 6:20 a.m., a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol attempted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord for running a red light at state Highway 133 and State Street in northwest Omaha. The vehicle fled northbound on Highway 133 with speeds reaching 100 mph. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
The Accord fled north for several miles before turning around and heading southbound on Highway 133. After the vehicle passed State Street, the trooper was able to successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention. The vehicle came to a stop on an embankment off of the highway.
The driver fled on foot, but the lone passenger remained in the car. The driver, identified as Bartlett, was located less than a minute later by another trooper and was taken into custody without incident.
The vehicle was discovered to be stolen. A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Bartlett was transported to Douglas County Corrections. The passenger was released.
