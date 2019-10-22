A Blair man faces several charges after he allegedly left the scene of an accident while driving drunk and assaulted a police officer during his arrest Oct. 15.
Alex W. Scheffler, 29, is charged with third-degree assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony; resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor; driving under the influence-greater than 0.15, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and refusal to submit to a pretest, a Class 5 misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were dispatched at approximately 12:38 a.m. to a residence for a man, later identified as Scheffler, who had been out of control and left in a vehicle heading east on Jackson Street.
Unable to locate the vehicle, the officers spoke with the suspect's brother who said Scheffler had been drinking all day. He became upset, broke a mirror and left the house through a basement window.
Just before 1 a.m., officers located the vehicle and Scheffler in the Longview Mobile Home Park.
Tire tracks showed a car had gone through the ditch in the 300 block of Marina Drive and onto U.S. Highway 30.
Scheffler was shirtless, had ripped pants, no shoes and had difficulty standing. The officer could smell alcohol coming from Scheffler. His vehicle had mud covering the entire driver's side.
Officers tried to detain Scheffler, who fought them. After handcuffing him, he was placed in the back of a patrol car.
As he was being transported to the Washington County Jail, Scheffler was able to unbuckle his seat belt and bring his hands from behind his back to the front of his body. He unsuccessfully attempted to open the car door several times.
The officer stopped the patrol car and called for other officers to assist. As the officer tried to remove Scheffler from the car, he became combative and kicked the officer in the face.
The other officers were able to re-handcuff Scheffler and place him back in the car.
On the way to the jail, Scheffler again removed his seat belt and began hitting his head against the window and the cage in the patrol car.
Once at the jail, Scheffler remained combative. He refused to submit to a chemical test and broke the data master machine as he tried to remove his handcuffs.
