A Blair man facing felony child abuse charges after he allegedly assaulted a 7-month-old boy at his fiancee's unlicensed home day care pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Davante L. Van Loon, 24, is charged with seven counts of intentional child abuse with injury, a Class 2 felony; and two counts of intentional child abuse without injury, a Class 3A felony.
Van Loon pleaded not guilty to three of the charges.
Judge John E. Samson set a preliminary hearing for Oct. 9 on the six other charges after they were initially dismissed in county court June 26 for lack of probable cause. The Washington County Attorney's Office chose to refile those charges in district court.
Van Loon was arrested in March.
According to an arrest affidavit, the infant was taken to the emergency room at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System by his mother March 26. He had a limp and swollen right arm.
The mother told officers the child's day care provider had contacted her about the injury.
The attending physician in Blair determined the infant's arm was broken. Due to the child's age and the severity of the injury, he was transported to Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.
A doctor there noted the infant had a severe break in the right upper arm near the elbow. Further examination showed several fractured bones in various states of healing.
A child abuse pediatrics specialist examined the infant and concluded the injuries observed were consistent with child abuse over a period not greater than one month, the report said. The injuries were not accidental, she said.
The child's mother told a Blair police detective that her children attended the day care five days a week. She began dropping them off Feb. 18. She had seen Van Loon at the residence at least four times a week.
Van Loon denied injuring the boy, offering other explanations for the injuries.
Van Loon's fiancee, Morgan Lee, is also charged with intentional child abuse, a Class 3A felony; and providing unlicensed child care, a Class 4 felony.
Lee had operated the day care beginning in January, according to the affidavit. She admitted she was not licensed by the state and had as many as eight children in her care, most of whom were between infant age and three years old.
Lee told the detective Van Loon was the only other adult in the home. She said he didn't have much contact with the other children in the day care. However, he often held the infant who was injured.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), a Family Child Care Home I license is required to serve at least four but not more than eight children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.