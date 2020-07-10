The staff of the Blair Public Library and Technology Center had planned changes for this year's Summer Reading Program. Though, admittedly, not as drastic as it turned out.
“We were changing some of the stuff that we'd always done to make it different. We were going to take some old stuff out and bring some new things in,” children's librarian Wendy Lukert said. “This year went way different than planned. Next year, it will look different again.”
The coronavirus pandemic forced the City of Blair to close the library to the public March 16.
That pushed the annual Summer Reading Program, which draws thousands of patrons each year, to a scaled back version with online content and weekly packets, which included craft projects, STEAM projects, an activity packet, science projects, reading logs and bingo cards.
“We like the packets. I think we might keep them,” Library Director Gayle Roberts said.
The program has been done through the drive-through window on the east side of the building. Since May 4, the library has had 1,707 cars or walk-ups at the window.
“I love the walk-ups,” Roberts said. “They're my favorite They walk up and just visit.”
Lukert agreed.
“I get to see some of my story time kids through the window,” she said. “Yesterday, one of my little boys was in the car. He was so excited to get to talk to me and tell me what's been going on.”
While many libraries shuttered during the pandemic, the Blair facility remained available for patrons through the drive-through window, which was operated by two library staff members.
“We were one of the only libraries that stayed open the entire time,” Roberts said. “Even when everyone was sheltering at home and libraries shut down, we stayed.”
“We've been very lucky that we've been able to provide services all this time,” she added.
With three weeks remaining, the library has had 651 people sign up for the program — more than three times what they were expecting given the pandemic — and 15,470 books turned in on reading logs, which is significantly lower than typical years.
“Is that our 45,000 normal? No. But are we happy with it? Yes,” Roberts said.
While checkouts and reading log statistics may be lower, the library has seen an increase in views on its social media, including Facebook and YouTube. Lukert posted videos for story time and science time. Monthly electronic checkouts have also increased significantly.
The Summer Reading Program will remain online through July 31, while the library reopened to the public Monday. Roberts said the facility had 81 visitors.
“A lot of people, I don't think are ready to come in,” she said.
There are safety measures in place, including limiting visits to 60 minutes or less as the library is restricted to a 50 percent capacity. Patrons are also asked to do a self-health assessment and not enter the facility if they have a fever, coughing, family members with COVID-19 or been knowingly exposed to COVID-19 in the last two weeks.
Masks are strongly recommended and encouraged while visiting the facility and patrons are asked to practice social distancing. Groups are limited to three and all children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult or a member of the household age 16 or older.
Patrons are encouraged to use self-checkout stations, and staff encourages patrons to continue placing items on hold from home and using the drive-through window when possible.
Roberts said the window has proven popular with patrons.
“They love it,” she said. “We've had a lot of good feedback from that so we hope that doesn't go away.”
