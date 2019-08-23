The Blair Public Library will host a book signing for a New York Times bestselling author this weekend.
Tosca Lee is the author of 11 novels, including “The Line Between” “The Progeny,” “The Legend of Sheba,” “Iscariot” and the Books of Mortals series with New York Times bestselling author Ted Dekker.
Her latest novel, “A Single Light,” a follow up to “The Line Between” is scheduled to be released Sept. 17. Set in a U.S. crippled by a pandemic and cyberterrorism, “A Single Light” catches up with cult escapee Wynter Roth and ex-soldier Chase Miller, who emerge from their bunker to find a country ravaged by disease. The book centers on Nebraska.
Lee is the recipient of numerous awards including the 2014 ELCA Book of the Year in fiction for her portrayal of the infamous betrayer of Christ in “Iscariot.”
Lee and her husband live south of Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.