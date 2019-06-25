Metropolitan Community College will offer three noncredit gardening classes this summer at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center, 2233 Civic Drive.
Each course is intended for seniors and will teach students how to make one-of-a-kind creations for the garden, ranging from garden signs to painted rocks.
Students will learn how to make the perfect flower pot for their garden in Garden Crafts for Seniors: Flower Pots from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 2.
The second class in the gardening series is Garden Crafts for Seniors: Garden Signs from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 9, where students will create a custom sign.
The third class, Garden Crafts for Seniors: Painted Rocks, will be 1-3 p.m. Aug. 16.
To register or for more information, call 531-MCC-2620 or visit mccneb.edu/ce.
