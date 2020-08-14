Four Blair Senior Legion baseball players and coach James Bilslend took part in Saturday's Kiwanis All-Star Classic in Wahoo.
Quincy Nichols, Max Nickerson and AJ Bilslend were on the winning side with teammate Auggie Rasmussen, the game's MVP.
The following day, the Omaha World-Herald published the area's final statistic leaders for the American Legion baseball season. Several Bears made the report.
Bilslend hit .464 in 2020, which was the seventh-best average provided to the World-Herald. Colin Quick, meanwhile, hit .435 and Rasmussen finished at .425. Nichols finished with a .420 average.
Rasmussen also notched a team-high 31 RBIs, scored 34 runs, hit four homers and six triples — which was tied for first in the newspapers' report.
Quick had 11 doubles, Bilslend had 10, and both Jason Stewart and Ben Aguilera notched four pitching wins each. Aguilera had an 0.93 ERA, while Stewart's was 1.68 with 31 strikeouts — just two behind Nickerson's 33 Ks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.