While the Blair varsity softball team had nearly a week off before Monday's scheduled game at Papillion-La Vista South, the junior varsity lineup competed Saturday at a Arlington quadrangular.
During that quad at the Two Rivers Sports Complex, the Bears earned a 9-8 victory in their opener against the Eagles. Batter Julia Saylor put the ball in play and, subsequently, pushed across the game-winning run.
BHS fell behind Arlington 7-0, but scored four fourth-inning runs to get back into the game. Taylor Larson, Jerzie Janning and Makena Gibson (2) had RBIs during the frame.
The Eagles responded with their own run during the top of the fifth inning, but the Bears then won it with five during the bottom half. Before Saylor's hit, Larson, Jazmyne Roach and Gibson helped pull Blair back into the game with productive swings at the plate.
Ayden Dick went on to hit two homers on the day in games against Fremont and Wahoo.
The Bears' JV and varsity squads host Elkhorn tonight. Games start 5 p.m.
