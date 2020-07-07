The Blair Junior Legion baseball team battled Wednesday evening, but it couldn't quite pull off a road win against Primetime Sporting Goods at Omaha Burke High School.
When it was over, Hunter Travis said eliminating errors and hitting the ball to the outfield gaps could have produced a result different than the 5-3 defeat. The third baseman did produce the Bears' top hit, however, unloading a 2-RBI single during the top of the third inning.
Prior to the run-scoring knock, catcher Joe Rodriguez singled, Bo Nielsen walked and Luke Ladwig singled to load the bases.
“I had to get them in,” Travis said, giving a teammate's clutch bat credit as well.
Before the third, the third baseman also turned a double play to get pitcher Tyler Anderson out of minor trouble during the second inning. With the bases loaded, he fielded a ground ball, stepped on third for a force out and threw to Eli Morgan at first base to close out the bottom half.
“It came natural,” said Travis, who used his baseball instincts on the play.
In defeat, Anderson finished with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings for Blair coach Cris Aguilera, while Kaden Fletcher notched a single strikeout in relief.
Lee Chavez and Anderson added singles as the Bears fell to 7-3 this season. Nielsen notched an RBI during the sixth on a sacrifice, but the road team came up two runs shy of knocking off the Burke Bulldogs in Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.