UPDATE: The Bears added a win on Sunday against Waterloo-Valley before a season-ending loss to Wayne on Monday. For the full story on those games, check out Friday's Washington County Enterprise.
Blair Junior Legion baseball coach Cris Aguilera didn't lose any confidence in his Post 154 Bears after Friday's loss.
No. 6 Omaha Roncalli defeated the coach's third-seeded lineup 4-3 during the first round of the Class B Area 3 Tournament in Valley.
“I think they'll come back strong tomorrow,” Aguilera said. “They've been a good bunch all year and I think they know how to handle the adversity. I truly believe that.”
Sure enough, the Bears responded with a 14-4 elimination game win against Arlington.
Blair jumped out to a 10-0 lead through 2 ½ innings against the Eagles, scoring six runs during the second frame. Arlington battled back with four runs in the third frame, but it couldn't get any closer as Post 154 ended the game in five innings.
Wyatt Ogle and Nolan Osterhaus led their Juniors squad with three RBIs apiece, while Jacob Chavez added two on two hits. Cade Ulven also added two hits as Osterhaus led the clubhouse with three.
Morgan Rump earned the pitching victory.
Against Roncalli, Blair couldn't quite come back from a 4-1 deficit to win.
“Give them the credit,” Aguilera said. “Those guys made the plays when they had to. They hit the ball when they wanted to and when it was time to capitalize, they did it.”
The coach was referencing the Pride's two-run sixth inning, which pushed its lead from one run to three. They notched a lead-off triple, an RBI double and a single before the Bears could notch the first out of the inning.
Aguilera's team clawed its way back into the game, however. Chavez had an RBI double during the sixth before TJ Swaney's two-out RBI single pulled the Bears within one in the seventh.
“I'm proud of them for battling,” Aguilera said.
Osterhaus also had an RBI against Roncalli as the Post 154 Juniors fell into the elimination bracket, but thrived a day later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.