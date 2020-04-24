Dan Hutsell is Blair High School's new activities director.
Blair Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Randall Gibson announced the news Monday, expressing his enthusiasm for the vocal music instructor and director of choral activities who's been with the school since 2005.
Hutsell is excited, too.
“I've been up early every day since I received the job offer,” he said Tuesday. “I'm so excited to get rolling and see how great we can make all of the activities at Blair. I can't wait to work with our great coaches and sponsors, and see how we can help the students be as successful as possible.”
The longtime BHS educator was one of 32 applicants for the activities director position after current AD Bubba Penas informed the school of his move to a position in Papillion. A selection committee interviewed four finalists for the job on April 17 and Hutsell was offered the contract shortly thereafter. He'll begin his new duties July 1.
The new AD said he grew up in a small town, valued extracurricular activities and they, in turn, shaped him into who he is today.
“As a teacher, encouraging and supporting all activities was definitely something that was a priority to me, and I see being an AD as an extension of that,” Hutsell said. “As I've become more plugged into the town of Blair, becoming the activities director, especially in Blair, has come even more to the forefront. I want nothing more than to help our students be successful across the board and bring pride to the community.”
In his work with the music program, the teacher was able to work with two ADs in his time at BHS — Penas and Marty Rogers, a longtime Bear who retired in 2017 after 21 years on the job. That experience, Hutsell said, showed him how passion can get things accomplished.
While he'll certainly enjoy his continued work with activities, the new AD also looks forward to working with the Blair athletic programs during the next school year.
“I think athletics matter a lot because of how visible they are to the community,” Hutsell said. “Athletics and activities aren't the most important things in and about the school, but, realistically, they are probably like the front porch of a house.”
He hopes his programs represent their school strongly, drawing the community into and having pride in the house where its children are building their futures.
In his move up the BHS ladder, however, Hutsell also realizes what he's leaving behind.
“It was definitely a difficult decision to leave the choir program, especially with how this year ended,” he said. “I'm so excited to get to 'finish' with the class of 2021, '22 and '23 just in a bit of a different role. I can't wait to get back and see the students in the hallway and support them in all the great things they do.”
The vocal instructor said music was how he connected with students, making for many memorable years. Singing at the Nebraska Music Education Conference, the concerts and district performances stand out as favored memories, though the extra work and time the kids put in is what will “stay with me forever.”
While he still has a few months to go before he takes over the AD position, Hutsell is already looking forward to the future success of the Bears.
“I look at our sports teams and I think we've got a good number of them that are going to have really great seasons next year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.