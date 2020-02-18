The Blair girls basketball team lost its final game before the Class B Subdistrict 4 Tournament on Friday at Columbus.
The Bears dropped to 13-8 on the season, falling 52-40 to the 7-15 Discoverers. They were scheduled to play Schuyler on Monday and are to face Bennington tonight if they were able to defeat the Warriors.
Against Columbus, BHS junior Maicy Lourens scored a season-high 17 points in defeat. Mya Larson added 10 points and Ella Ross had eight in defeat.
The Discoverers, meanwhile, were led by Addison Kudron and Jaleigh Adams-Tuls, who scored 12 apiece.
Bears fall in boys game
The Blair boys basketball team dropped to 4-16 this season with a 70-50 Friday loss at Columbus.
The Discoverers (11-10 overall) led 17-15 after the first period and added to that lead, outscoring the Bears 35-16 during the middle two quarters.
Blair next plays its regular season finale Thursday at Wahoo.
