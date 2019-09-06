Blair golfer Ava Rech's first hole of the season wasn't perfect, but her chip onto the green at Tiburon Golf Club was close to it.
The Bear placed the ball a few feet from the pin, one-putting her first foray into the 2019 campaign.
Overall, coach Ross Udey's BHS squad finished sixth at the Gretna Invitational with 418 strokes.
Rachel Parks was the Bears' standout. She finished 10th in the individual standings, carding an 18-hole 97.
Anna Moore, meanwhile, shot a 101. Kaia Stewart — who started with a birdie on No. 8 — notched a 104. After her chip on No. 1, Rech finished with 116 strokes and Courtney Geise had 140.
Blair traveled to Indian Creek Golf Course on Thursday, but will have its first home date next Tuesday at 4 p.m. That competition is a dual against Plattsmouth.
(0) comments
