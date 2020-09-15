The entire Blair cross-country lineup finished within the top 16 of Thursday's girls race at the Wahoo Invitational.
Freshman Allie Czapla was sixth and junior Sophia Baedke was 16th, but the Bears were first overall. They finished finished 15 points ahead of second-place Ashland-Greenwood. The BHS boys, meanwhile, were fourth.
Czapla clocked in at 21:14 to lead the way, while Mary Roskens was seventh in 21:46.7. Chloe Schrick claimed 10th in 21:57.8, Cayli Penner was 11th in 22:05.2 and Grace Galbraith was 14th in 22:20.1. Baedke crossed the finish line in 22:22.3.
The Bears' Nick Wayman earned the boys' top time in 17:56.1. He was 13th, while Dawson Fricke was 14th in 17:56.5. Nolan Slominski was 20th, Mason Bell was 24th and Zac Keeling was 28th. Peter Clarke rounded out the varsity lineup with a 35th-place finish in 18:48.3.
BHS' junior varsity lineups also found success. Kaitlynn Amandus was atop the girls' standings in 23:09.1, while Zyler Wyman was fifth in the boys' standings.
Coach Darren Harsin's Bears host their home invite 5 p.m. Thursday.
