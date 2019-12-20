The Blair girls basketball team continued its early-season success Tuesday, earning a 48-18 road rout at Schuyler.
The victory pushed the Bears' season record to 4-1. Coach Matt Aschoff's squad is on a four-game winning streak and just a two-point, buzzer-beating loss to Omaha Mercy from standing at 5-0.
Senior Sophia Grantham led BHS on Tuesday against the Warriors, finishing with a game-high 15 points. Freshman Kaitlyn Johnson added a new career-high with nine, while Avory French notched seven points.
Overall, nine players scored as the Bears earned a 30-point victory.
