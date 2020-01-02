Ella Ross knocked down two first-period 3-pointers, and Sami Murray added a third, as the Blair girls basketball team took a 11-4 lead Saturday at Aurora.
The Bears started fast and closed strong with a 11-3 fourth quarter, knocking off the host Huskies 40-27 during the first round of their holiday tournament. BHS improved to 6-2 this season, while Aurora dropped to 1-4.
Ross notched 12 total points, which tied for the game-high with teammate Sophia Grantham. Avory French added 10 points as the Bears advanced to a Monday contest against Omaha Gross for the Aurora tourney title. Details of that win will be in Friday's Enterprise.
The Huskies were led by Jaylee Schuster's 11 points, though they had difficulty scoring against the BHS defense. The home team scored a combined 20 points during the second and third quarters, but only seven in the other two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.