Seven Blair girls basketball players recently received postseason recognition from the Eastern Midlands Conference (EMC).
Sophia Grantham and Ella Ross were the Bears' all-conference first-team selections. Grantham, a senior, was her team's scoring leader.
BHS' Makayla Baughman, Avory French and Mya Larson, meanwhile, were EMC honorable mention recipients. All three Bears are sophomores.
Making the EMC Academic All-Conference squad were Grantham, Madyson Ray and Maicy Lourens. The recipients of this designation are juniors and sophomores with 3.5 GPAs or higher.
Grantham and Baughman were also NSAA Academic All-Staters for GPAs 3.7 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.