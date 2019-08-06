The Blair High School softball team may have a bright future after its freshman softball team finished third in the Class B Freshman State Softball Tournament this past weekend in Lincoln.
The team battled back from the loser's bracket with wins over Waverly, Bennington Blue, Kearney and Hastings before falling to St. Cecilia at the Doris Bair Softball Complex.
The Bears picked up to wins — a 7-0 victory over Aurora to open the tournament and a 3-2 win against Grand Island Central Catholic in the second round — before falling to eventual champions Omaha Skutt Catholic.
Blair Bears playing in the 23-team Class B bracket, included Jerzie Janning, Jordan Wolfe, Allyson Lynch, Taylor Larson, Cailey Anderson, Tessa Villotta, Makena Gubson, Leah Chance, Bria Scott, Claire Mann, Sophia Wrich and Jackie Johnson.
Arlington also fielded a team in the tournament. The Eagles finished 3-2 on the weekend with wins over Cass County Central, Yutan/Mead and Bishop Neumann.
Arlington lost to DC West/Concordia and Malcom.
