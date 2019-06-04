Young boys basketball players — and their high school counterparts — took part in camps last week at Blair and Fort Calhoun High Schools.
Bears coach Chris Whitwer said about 90 kids took part in BHS camp sessions that took place Wednesday through Friday. On Thursday, third-, fourth- and fifth-graders finished one such session with 1-on-1 competition.
In Fort Calhoun, new head coach TJ O'Connor orchestrated his first youth camp in a new community.
“The No. 1 thing is that I want them to leave and really like basketball,” he said. “If they think basketball is pretty cool and its fun, then, I think, they'll work at it and make themselves better.”
The two basketball events were apart of busy camp week in Washington County. Blair and Arlington also hosted softball camps.
Youth clinics continue this week. BHS girls basketball camps started today, while the wrestling camp begins Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
