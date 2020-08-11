For the first time since before the emergence of COVID-19, Blair Football Club (FC) was back to soccer business last week.
The youth sports organization and Blair Family YMCA partnered up to host a four-day soccer camp for players ages 4-13. Blair FC Tournament Director Nick Hall said about 150 kids took part during the event's first day of instruction, Aug. 4.
“Parents have the itch and the kids must have the itch, too,” he said Wednesday evening.
It was the YMCA that initially reached out to, literally, get the ball rolling on a back-to-action camp.
“We're starting (fall club) practices up next week, so we thought it was a good time to get out and play some soccer,” Hall said.
The FC official said it was an exciting time getting back out onto the field, but he also felt some apprehension amid 2020's health concerns. Hall noted that the organization planned for that, though, doing its best to keep campers apart from one another on separate fields.
All of the Youth Sports Complex fields were occupied as Wednesday's instruction got underway. YMCA CEO Brandon Palmer also encouraged teenage players on one pitch to use the whole field — line-to-line — as he led drills.
“We try to keep them spaced out, separated as much as possible,” Hall added.
Once back in motion, soccer players got back to their basics. Volunteer coaches helped the young athletes with their dribbling, passing and fundamentals.
“We hope to just get them back into some soccer shape, really,” Hall said.
Palmer provided YMCA staff to help with the camp, including Israel Cruz-Vital, Johan Centeno, Mikey Tovar, Jenna DeJonge and Liz Wolf. Familiar community members also took part, including former Blair High School soccer coach Erin Field.
The kids, meanwhile, listened to instructions, using the opportunity to get their kicks after a long time away from the Blair FC fields.
