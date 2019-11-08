Traffic through downtown Blair was reduced to two lanes as Blair Fire and Blair Police responded to a chimney fire near the corner of 17th and Washington streets Friday afternoon.
Firefighters and officers responded to 1663 Washington St. at around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call of visible flames outside of a chimney.
Fire Chief Joe Leonard said the fire appeared to be out by the time firefighters gained access to the roof of the building. But firefighters opened the chimney to check if anything was still burning down the flue, he said.
The owners of the building were inside at the time the fire was reported, but were unharmed. The fire was localized in the chimney.
Firefighters confirmed the fire was extinguished and left the scene just after 5 p.m.
