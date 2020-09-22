Elkhorn North topped the Blair and Arlington golf teams Thursday during a triangular at River Wilds Golf Club.
The Wolves took just 178 swings over nine holes, while the Bears took 206 and the Eagles carded 240.
North's Emily Karmazin shot the low score of the afternoon, 36, while Rachel Parks led Blair with a 44. The Bears' Mallory Stirek shot a 49, Anna Moore carded a 56 and Neenah Lindner finished with 57 strokes. Addy Stirek shot a 61.
Ema Horner led Arlington with 53 strokes, while Charlie Hendry and Kaylie Erwin took 60 and 61 swings, respectively. Dianna Taylor shot a 66 and Sarah Rhea a 68.
The Blair junior varsity lineup finished with 230 strokes. Sydney Campbell shot a 54, Kaia Stewart a 55 and Emma Wilson a 58. Litzy Ortiz carded a 63 and Anissa Hill finished with a 70.
