The Blair Fine Arts Boosters are hoping to hit the right note as they raise funds for eight new concert tubas for the Blair High School band.
Band director Jeff Mount, who is also a tuba player, made the request to replace the current tubas, which were purchased in 1999. The estimated cost is $44,800.
“Fine Arts Boosters aren't going to fund it, but we want to be the catalyst to make sure it happens,” boosters member Cece Tonn said.
The initial fundraising will begin Oct. 1 as the organization sends letters to former BHS tuba players seeking donations — an idea from Mindy Rump, whose brother Nate Suverkrubbe played tuba.
Boosters president Jeene Hobbs said she's hopeful donations from alumni would be enough to purchase at least one instrument.
“For me, personally, the goal would be if we could get that group of people to pay for one tuba,” she said. “If it's more money, that'd be great.”
The boosters will also be seeking the use of Keno funds, donations from the community and grants.
Donations may be made to the Blair Community Schools Foundation. Tubas should be written in the memo portion of the check. Checks can be sent to Blair Community Schools Foundation, attention: tubas, PO Box 288, Blair, NE 68008.
Donations can also be sent to Hobbs, c/o Blair Fine Arts Boosters, 2018 Grant St., Blair, NE 68008.
The Blair Fine Arts Boosters has a history of getting instruments for band students. An instrument drive in 2017 secured 31 donated instruments that were put to use or used to barter for other essential instruments.
During the 2018-19 school year, the boosters raised funds to replace 10 mellophones for the marching band.
“We thought that was five years' worth of work,” Hobbs said. “We managed to get all of them within a year.”
The cost to replace those instruments was significantly less than the tubas. However, Hobbs said they are hopeful they can purchase all eight tubas over the next three to four years.
