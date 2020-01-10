On Monday, FFA members competed in Wisner at District Leadership Development Events. Students participated in speaking events as well as agriculture and parliamentary procedure demonstrations. Luke Mathiesen placed second and will compete in April in the Employment Skills contest at State FFA Convention in Lincoln.
Blair FFA District LDE results
Creed: Breelyn Willmott, purple; Martina Becerra, purple
Jr. Public Speaking: Bradie Crouse, Purple
Sr. Public Speaking: Makenna Dirkschneider, 4th, purple
Cooperative Speaking: Ashlyn McMillen, blue
Natural Resources Speaking: Parker Bolton, red
Employment Skills: Luke Mathiesen, 2nd, purple, state qualifier, Tommy Thompson, blue
Ag Demo: Carley Damme, Alli Nielsen, McKenna Schlueter, 4th, purple; Tyler Thompson, Ashton Tranmer, Dalton Nielsen, Luke Frost, red
Conduct of Chapter Meetings: Team of Breelyn Willmott, Kara Kubie, Alyssa Schumacher, Cailey Anderson, Annika Gaylord, Maycee Godfrey, Michael McWilliams, blue
Sr. Parliamentary Procedure: Team of Luke Mathiesen, Treyton Jones, Jayden Henton, Kendra Loseke, Lexi Jones, Trinity Back, 4th, purple
Opening Ceremonies: Team of Maycee Godfrey, Belle Zuhlke, Jake Hedges, Martina Becerra, Karli Opal, Kaitlyn Bouska, Maggie Valasek, and Thomas Bacon, 6th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.