Blair FFA attends LDE event
Blair LDE competitors, front, from left: Maycee Godfrey, Alli Nielsen, Trinity Back, Breelyn Willmott, Kaitlyn Bouska, Cailey Anderson, Karli Opal, Maggie Valasek; middle: Kendra Loseke, Jayden Henton, McKenna Schlueter, Carley Damme, Annika Gaylord, Alyssa Schumacher, Lexi Jones, Kara Kubie, Bradie Crouse; back: Ashlyn McMillen, Makenna Dirkschneider, Belle Zuhlke, Martina Becerra, Luke Mathiesen, Jake Hedge, Treyton Jones, Thomas Bacon, Michael McWilliams, Ashton Tranmer, Parker Bolton. Not pictured: Dalton Nielsen, Luke Frost, Tyler Thompson, Tommy Thompson.

 Courtesy

On Monday, FFA members competed in Wisner at District Leadership Development Events. Students participated in speaking events as well as agriculture and parliamentary procedure demonstrations. Luke Mathiesen placed second and will compete in April in the Employment Skills contest at State FFA Convention in Lincoln. 

Blair FFA District LDE results

Creed: Breelyn Willmott, purple; Martina Becerra, purple

Jr. Public Speaking: Bradie Crouse, Purple

Sr. Public Speaking: Makenna Dirkschneider, 4th, purple

Cooperative Speaking: Ashlyn McMillen, blue

Natural Resources Speaking: Parker Bolton, red

Employment Skills: Luke Mathiesen, 2nd, purple, state qualifier, Tommy Thompson, blue

Ag Demo: Carley Damme, Alli Nielsen, McKenna Schlueter, 4th, purple; Tyler Thompson, Ashton Tranmer, Dalton Nielsen, Luke Frost, red

Conduct of Chapter Meetings: Team of Breelyn Willmott, Kara Kubie, Alyssa Schumacher, Cailey Anderson, Annika Gaylord, Maycee Godfrey, Michael McWilliams, blue

Sr. Parliamentary Procedure: Team of Luke Mathiesen, Treyton Jones, Jayden Henton, Kendra Loseke, Lexi Jones, Trinity Back, 4th, purple

Opening Ceremonies: Team of Maycee Godfrey, Belle Zuhlke, Jake Hedges, Martina Becerra, Karli Opal, Kaitlyn Bouska, Maggie Valasek, and Thomas Bacon, 6th

