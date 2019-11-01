The Blair High School Future Business Leaders of America held their annual member installation meeting Oct. 14 in the high school cafeteria.
As part of the installation, the FBLA officer team led the FBLA Creed and shared what the letters of FBLA represented. All of the new members were asked to introduce themselves to the chapter. This year, the Blair FBLA chapter has 93 paid members.
This year’s officer team includes Madison Hilgenkamp, president; Carley Damme, first vice president; Isa Almanza, second vice president; Cole Wilkins treasurer; Emma Cada, secretary; Jacque Cortez, historian; Josie Andreasen, news reporter; Julia Saylor, parliamentarian; Caleb Coburn, statistician; and Jakob Andersen, web designer.
Hilgenkamp announced the chapter’s 2019-20 business advisers. These include Chris Rhoades and Leeanna Ellis from Enterprise Media Group.
Rhoades was the meeting’s guest speaker. He talked about his career and how Enterprise Media Group has expanded and changed over the years.
The chapter’s future events were also discussed at the meeting. For Free Enterprise Day, members will be able to partake in job shadows and a tour of Enterprise Media Group. Members will be helping at the annual Kiwanis Halloween Party and the recycling center. In addition, a toy drive is planned for November and December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.