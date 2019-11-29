The Blair Future Business Leaders of America attended the FBLA National Fall Leadership Conference held in Denver from Nov. 14-17.
The conference was one of the three conferences that were held throughout November. This year's conference was themed “A World of Opportunity.” Students from the surrounding states also attended the conference and there were around 2,000 students present.
Members of the Blair High School chapter attended workshops with special guest speakers. Each speaker gave a presentation on a valuable lesson from learning how to succeed in the professional world to how to get into the college of your dreams. The speakers 45-minute presentations inspired students that there is a wide world with many opportunities.
The chapter also had the opportunity to tour successful businesses in the Denver area. The first tour was held at Hammond’s Candy Factory. The students learned what it takes to form a small family owned company and turn it into a large candy producing company. Most of the work done in the factory is done by the workers hands which is different than the machinery used in most other candy factories. The students also toured the Mile High Stadium where the Denver Broncos play. The in-depth tour proved that the sports industry isn't just what you see on TV. There are a multitude of behind the scene occurrences that really keep the industry running.
Overall, the Blair FBLA students had an eye-opening experience. Students definitely saw “A World of Opportunity” in Colorado and this experience will prepare them for their competitions in the spring at State Leadership Conference and also for their future in the professional world.
