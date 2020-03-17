The Blair Family YMCA announced Tuesday afternoon that it is closing its facility indefinitely effective immediately.
The announcement from CEO Brandon Palmer said the closure's goal was “to do what is best for our community, YMCA members and their families regarding the information associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and prevention of spreading the virus.”
The Blair YMCA will offer an update on its facility's status within seven days of Tuesday's closure.
“There's a lot of variables that went into the decision (to close),” Palmer said in a phone call.
He said the decision was consistent with other YMCAs in the region and consistent with the information coming from government offices and health departments, including Monday's White House address, which recommended gatherings of 10 people or less.
Palmer said the Blair Family YMCA's upcoming update will keep folks up-to-date with current information.
“I didn't want to leave the members without an update,” he said, noting that new information about the coronavirus is, seemingly, released hourly. “We want to be optimistic in this situation.”
An email to YMCA members noted memberships costs.
"Our commitment to each of our members during these unprecedented times will be to put each of your memberships on a $10 monthly HOLD effective prior to your next draft date," it read.
Palmer started his new position as the Blair YMCA CEO on March 9.
“I think this is going to prepare me, and anyone who'd sit in this chair, for anything,” he said. “It hasn't deflated me.”
