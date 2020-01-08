Blair's Destination Imagination team of four Arbor Park fifth-graders, calling themselves the 4 Amigos, decided in October to complete a community giving project benefiting all Good Shepherd residents.
Jacob Dondelinger, Jordan McGill, Brooklyn Schroeter and Siyea Whitelock spent countless hours putting together flyers, donation boxes at area businesses and a donation drive at Good Shepherd. The team wanted to give back to the community and after speaking with Jade Brumbaugh, activities director at Good Shepherd, they decided Good Shepherd residents would be a great place to focus their efforts.
The final outcome was on Dec. 21 at the Good Shepherd Christmas party for the residents. The 4 Amigos put on festive Santa hats and delivered gift bags full of goodies including blankets, gloves, puzzles and more to all 58 residents.
