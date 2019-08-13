Blair Destination Imagination (DI) is seeking in grades 4-12 interested in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) to form teams for the 2019-20 season.
The nonprofit organization, led by a board of parent volunteers, is hosting an informational and team formation night at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center.
DI is an international, hands-on program for kids that uses open-ended academic challenges in STEAM fields to foster creativity, courage and curiosity.
Blair DI is open to any kids, not just those enrolled in Blair Community Schools, parent volunteer Brian Knudtson said. The organization has previously had students from Bennington and hope to add teams from throughout the county, including Arlington and Fort Calhoun.
During the kickoff event, kids and parents can learn about the benefits of the program. Parents can also learn about volunteering opportunities.
Teams will also be formed. Students can be added to teams until Sept. 13. While they do not need to attend the Aug. 20 meeting to join a team, it is highly encouraged.
The teams will pick a challenge and determine how to solve it. DI offers a set of guidelines of things allowed in the challenge.
The DI season runs through the end of March with several events held throughout the season. Blair will host a regional competition in late February. An affiliate competition will be March 28 in Kearney, while a Global Finals competition is tentatively set for May 22 in Kansas City, Mo.
For more information about the event or DI, email info@blairdi.org or call Knudtson at 402-206-5461.
