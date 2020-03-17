Only hours before the European travel restrictions were put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, Blair residents John Mark and Dawn Nielsen returned from Spain on Wednesday night.
“As soon as we got to Omaha, then our phones were lighting up with concerns. We were getting texts from our children, brothers and sisters, 'Are you back? Where are you?'” Dawn said Thursday. “We just slid in under the wire.”
The couple traveled to Madrid, Spain, for two-week trip. They left Feb. 25.
“There weren't any warnings (about coronavirus). A few people were wearing masks,” Dawn said.
The couple visited Toledo, Granada and Seville, Spain, during their trip. Though they were aware of the coronavirus, Dawn said they just tried to enjoy their vacation.
“We were super careful washing our hands all the time, not touching railings. I'd pull my sleeve down to open a door,” she said. “We were exercising as much caution as we could, but we weren't around people who were coughing or sneezing either.”
As they returned to U.S., the couple traveled from Seville to Amsterdam in the Netherlands. That flight, Dawn said, was the only one that was full. As they went through customs, they were asked to show their passports and where they had been traveling. The airport, she said, was quiet.
Thursday was a different story. A news photo showed passengers trying to change flights.
“We just went through there (Wednesday) and it was quiet,” Dawn said. “There was hardly anybody around and it was business as usual and today it's panic and pandemonium.”
