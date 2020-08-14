The Blair City Council approved four conditional use permits (CUP) for renewal during its regular meeting Tuesday. All votes were unanimous.
The permits approved were:
• a 10-year CUP submitted by ATC Sequoia LLC of Woburn, Mass., for a wireless telecommunications tower at 275 E. Grant St. City staff discovered the CUP had expired in 2014. However, ATC Sequoia acquired the site in 2015. The tower has been in place since the mid-1990s, according to Assistant City Administrator Aaron Barrow.
• a 10-year CUP submitted by Thomas Anderson of Blair for an open air storage at 558 Front St.
• a 10-year CUP submitted by Janice VonHeim of Blair to operate a home occupation for massage therapy/healing touch at 134 S. 20th St.
• a 25-year CUP submitted by Jeffrey Heer of Burleson, Texas, for a multi-family dwelling at 1327 Park St.
Sewer line to be extended
The council approved a 275-foot extension of an 8-inch sewer line on an easement off Clark Street in the Valley Ridge Addition.
The cost from Henton Trenching is $12,860.
The extension will service three lots in that subdivision.
New Blair Rescue officers approved
The council approved three new officers for Blair Rescue in its consent agenda.
Kurt Hodges will serve as assistant chief of EMS and Carl Rennerfeldt and Rhonda Meyer will serve as rescue captains.
