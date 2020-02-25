Deer sausage, elk meatballs and duck dressing was on the menu for the Blair Cosmopolitan Club's 21st annual wild game feed fundraiser held Friday at Schwertley Hall in Fort Calhoun.
Though turkey, mountain oysters, french fries and pheasant was served next to the aforementioned fair, Cosmopolitan Club member Rick Paulsen mentioned turtle soup as one of the night's tastiest meals.
"They took some snapping turtle and made soup," he said. "It's really good."
Paulsen, standing next to a line of people wrapping around the venue, said the club didn't know how many people were going to be in attendance Friday, but about 300 people usually come to the feed. He said the money helps with the Cosmopolitan Club's aim to help those affected by diabetes, and it also helps raise money for the club's scholarships
The club brings the Diabetes Mobile Testing Unit to Blair during Gateway to the West Days to provide free glucose, cholesterol and lead exposure testing. The club also aids local families in need with their medical diabetes expenses, donates to local domestic abuse survivor service The Bridge and provides scholarships to Blair High School seniors entering health fields.
The wild game feed also featured a 50-50 raffle and more than 50 raffle items for bid such as rounds of golf, poker sets and model tractors.
"We tried it one year and it's just a success," Paulsen said. "It's great for all the different things we do and help with."
