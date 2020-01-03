The Blair Congregational United Church of Christ will mark its 150th anniversary this year.
Blair Mayor Rich Hansen signed a proclamation to mark the occasion.
The Blair Congregational Church was organized Feb. 10, 1870, by eight founding members under the leadership of Rev. Marshall Tingley. In 1874, a permanent church building was erected at the corner of 16th and Colfax streets.
“Over the past 150 years, the missions and activities of the Blair Congregational United Church of Christ have continued by the efforts of the pastors and members who still believe that we are 'endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights,' including the freedom to worship,” the proclamation said.
A 150th Jubilee Celebration will be held June 28.
Read more about the history of the church in an upcoming issue of the Enterprise.
