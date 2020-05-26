What was expected to be a year of celebration for the Blair Congregational United Church of Christ has been turned upside down, hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The church is marking its 150th anniversary this year and had numerous events and activities planned for the momentous occasion.
“We had a lot of celebrations through June. It was kind of squelched, but we'll get to it. One of the things we want to do is make sure we have a positive outlook,” said Debbie Lunn, a member of the church's 150th Jubilee steering committee.
In a letter to church members, friends and neighbors, the committee announced the postponement of the 150th Jubilee special service and dinner celebration, which was scheduled for June 28. Instead, the celebration, which was to include a service with special guests, a catered dinner, entertainment and recognition, will be hosted June 27, 2021.
“Please note this extended date on your calendar, as we certainly hope you can join us to celebrate 150 years + 1,” the letter said. “We will keep you informed as we restructure this memorable event for Blair Congregational United Church of Christ and its 150 years of history.”
While the climax of its celebration may have to wait, the church isn't letting the pandemic stop all of its planned events and activities.
“We're still trying to move forward on several events, it's just not the large gatherings,” Lunn said.
A prayer garden, funded by memorials given by families of church members who have died, was recently completed just north of the church, which sits at the corner of 16th and Colfax streets.
“We decided we wanted to do something for this 150th and that was to complete this prayer garden,” Lunn said. “It has been an ongoing process for the last few years.”
Benches, inscribed with the words “In loving memory of those gone before us, sit and rest awhile, say a prayer … and smile,” were placed in the garden.
“The prayer garden is for anyone,” Lunn said.
The congregation had planned to dedicate the prayer garden later this month. That service will now be held in the fall.
“But the prayer garden is available for use,” Lunn said.
While the congregation has not met for regular services, the church has hosted pre-recorded online services, including an hour-long meditation service filled with hymns and a Memorial Day service in which 15 roses of remembrance — one for each decade — were placed on the alter to remember those who have died.
“We're moving forward the best we can with what we have to work with,” Lunn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.