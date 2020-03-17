Blair Community Schools will be closed indefinitely, Supt. Randy Gilson announced Tuesday afternoon. The district had previously planned to be closed this week.
Gilson said there is no designated return dated planned at this time. BCS will re-evaluate conditions every two weeks.
The district began using eLearning this week where students could access materials and instruction and complete them without a scheduled time. Live learning is expected to begin next week. The schools and teachers will send times and links to access the live learning.
“I'm proud of our teachers because they've developed now live options,” Gilson said. “Even in preschool and K-2, they are sending out either daily emails with lessons.”
The district has purchased an additional 150 computers for K-2 students. Those will be handed out at the end of this week and the beginning of next week.
“We think now every student will have a device at home. That's our goal by next week,” Gilson said.
BCS is also looking into free internet option for those who don't have access to the internet.
On Tuesday, BCS also began distributing free students meals for children ages 1 to 18. Meals will be distributed from 4 to 6:30 p.m. throughout the week. The drive up location is South Primary School, 1616 Butler St. Breakfast and lunch for the next day can be picked up this week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Next week, breakfast and lunch can be picked up Monday and Tuesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. On Tuesdays, meals will be provided for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. No identification or sign in is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.