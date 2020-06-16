Auditorium rigging system to be replaced
The rigging system in the Lela Neve Auditorium at Blair High School failed a recent inspection and will need to be replaced, Supt. Randy Gilson told board members.
The board approved the administration to spend up to $110,000 to fully replace the system. The district could forego the normal bidding process due to the emergency nature of the situation, BCS attorney Ed Talbot said.
The replacement will be paid for through the depreciation fund.
“One of the reasons we put in the budget $800,000-plus in the depreciation fund is because we anticipated a possible full replacement system,” Gilson said. “We were hopeful we could have continued on and it would have passed a safety inspection, but it just didn't happen.”
The system was inspected by Heartland Scenic Studio, which also gave the district a quote of $110,000 to replace it. Gilson said not many companies do that type of work.
The rigging system was original to the building, which was built in 1971.
District to purchase rubber mulch for playgrounds
BCS district playgrounds may be a little safe with the purchase of new rubber mulch.
The board approved the quote from Rubberecycle for $73,803 for the purchase of rubber mulch to resurface the playgrounds at North and South primary schools and Arbor Park Intermediate School.
The playgrounds are currently surfaced with wood chips.
Gilson said the rubber much can last between five to 10 years.
“It's going to last longer than the mulch we're using now,” he said.
It's also safer.
“I believe the rubber mulch is a safer product rather than the wood chips just because of the cleanliness and the deterioration of the wood chips,” board member Lyle Schjodt said.
BCS will apply for a grant from Nebraska Department of Energy's Scrap Tire Reimbursement, which could reduce the cost of the mulch by half. Gilson said the district will be notified in January if it receives the grant.
Student lunch prices to increase
The board approved changes to the student fees for the 2020-21 school year, including a hike in school lunch prices.
K-5 lunches will increase from $2.85 to $2.90, while 6-12 lunches will increase from $3.10 to $3.20. Adult lunch prices will also go up from $3.75 to $3.85 and adult breakfasts will increase from $2.30 to $2.40.
The student breakfast price will remain at $2.10.
Resignation accepted
The board unanimously accepted the resignation of third grade teacher Heather Herman effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year. The district will advertise for the position.
District receives donations
The board approved a donation and two grants.
Cubby's Convenience Store donated $1,175. The company has pledged to donate $1 to BCS for every large pizza it sells.
Arbor Park Intermediate School received two grants. The school received a Pacific Life Foundation 3Ts of Education grant for $3,000. The funds will be used to purchase iPads.
Arbor Park also received a $1,000 grant from the NAC Development Corporation that allowed fourth-graders to attend the Omaha Symphony in January.
