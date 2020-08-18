2019-20 budget amended
The board voted to amend the 2019-20 budget.
The amendment was needed to increase the spending authority by $15,000 in the Coop Fund for interlocal agreements sharing the district's physical therapist and $6.8 million in the Bond Fund.
The district recently refinanced the 2015 bonds, which will save the district more than $200,000, Supt. Randy Gilson said.
The amendment has no impact on the tax request.
New kitchen equipment approved
The Blair High School kitchen will get an upgrade after the board approved quotes to purchase new ovens, a steamer and a range.
The new equipment will replace old ovens, some of which were original to the building.
The district will purchase four convection ovens for a total cost of $30,115, one combination oven/steamer for $41,419, and a range for $3,309.
The equipment will be paid for with funds from the lunch fund.
Digital trophy case to replace hall of fame wall
The Blair High School Hall of Fame wall will be replaced with a digital trophy case due to the wall being removed for the office relocation project.
The digital trophy case includes two 42-inch touch screens, which will include the hall of fame members and potentially every yearbook. The screens, one of which is a kiosk, will be placed in the atrium and near the Lela Neve Auditorium.
The board approved the purchase for $19,180. However, Supt. Randy Gilson said the Blair Bear Backers is considering the trophy case as its next project and would later reimburse the district. Gilson said Activities Director Dan Hutsell will also be reaching out to other potential donors as well as the Blair Community Schools Foundation and the Blair Fine Arts Boosters.
The school will contact those individuals in the hall of fame about receiving their plaque once it is digitized.
