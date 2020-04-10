Due to coronavirus exposure concerns, playgrounds in Blair parks are closed until further notice, according to City Administrator Rod Storm. However, the city's parks remain open.
Playgrounds at Black Elk-Neihardt Park, Lions Park, Ridgeview Park, Rhoades Park, Stemmerman Park and Steyer Park were surrounded by orange snow fence last Friday on the recommendation from Three Rivers Public Health Department.
“From a safety standpoint, they recommended the closure,” he said.
Playgrounds are a place for people to congregate and the city can't keep the equipment sanitized, Storm said. Rather than risk further exposure, city officials made the decision to close the playgrounds.
Washington County has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, some of which is community spread, according to the health department.
With the exception of the Blair Youth Sports Complex, the city's parks are open.
However, Storm stressed that people must maintain their social distancing of six feet and no groups larger than 10 to follow Gov. Pete Rickett's Directed Health Measure and prevent further closures.
Storm referenced the City of Omaha and Mayor Jean Stothert's plea for residents there to stop overcrowding the city's parks after dozens of people had gathered at Levi Carter Park. Stothert said if the crowds didn't stop, the city would close parks.
“We're not going that far,” Storm said. “People need to get outside.”
