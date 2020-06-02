Blair City Hall reopened to the public Monday after it was closed for more than two months for COVID-19 precautions.
City offices closed to the public March 19, though staff continued to work and help residents who needed permits, inspections, zoning help and information on utilities.
Though city hall reopened, there are restrictions. The lobby will be limited to two people at a time. If it is necessary for a resident or patron to have a meeting with a city official, that meeting will be held in the city council chambers to maintain social distance.
Plexiglass dividers were installed in the lobby to keep patrons and employees safe. A separate table with a computer for residents to use the GIS system has also been set up.
“We're taking care of all the little things to try to promote safe social distancing and separate people so we can open with minimal impact as possible,” City Administrator Rod Storm said.
During the May 26 Blair City Council meeting, Storm told council members city staff is in the process of evaluating being able to open the Depot at Lions Park and the Blair Public Library and Technology Center for meetings and other events. The depot capacity is 60. Under the new Directed Health Measure issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts, the depot could hold an event for up to 25 people.
“Our problem is going to be once someone comes in and out of there, how much do we have to go in and disinfect to help keep it safe for the next group,” Storm said.
The city is looking for direction from the Three Rivers Public Health Department on when to open playgrounds.
“There are a whole lot of issues yet as far as whether these things can be opened up this year safely to maintain the safety of the public,” Storm said.
The next city council meeting, which is scheduled for June 9, could be held in person at the city council chambers, Storm added.
