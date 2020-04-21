The Blair City Council approved the agreement with Felsburg, Holt and Ullevig, Inc. for the final design of the Blair South Bypass project during its regular meeting via videoconferencing April 14.
The total fee for this phase of work is $458,200, according to Public Works Director Al Schoemaker.
Schoemaker said the final design was expected to be done by the end of the year.
“Hopefully, we can still make that schedule,” he said.
Right of way acquisition is planned for 2021. The first phase of the project, which would include grading, is slated to be let for bids in August 2022.
“We've been talking for the last six to 12 months that 2023, hopefully, we'll be complete with the project and open to traffic,” Schoemaker said.
Six more lots sold in Transformation Hill subdivision
The council approved the sale of six more lots in the Transformation Hill subdivision on the former Dana College campus.
Three lots were sold to O'Dell Enterprises, Inc. and single lots were sold to Michael J. Gdovic, South Fork Ranches and Rickie and Judith Hargroder.
The council approved ordinances selling the lots for $20,000 each for workforce housing.
At the direction of the city council, an individual builder can only buy three lots at a time.
Under the terms of the agreement, the builders agree to secure a building permit and start construction on the first house within 120 days and the two remaining houses within a year.
Since August, 15 of the 30 lots have been sold.
City approves pool management agreement with Blair YMCA
The council approved an operations agreement with the Blair Family YMCA for the pool for the 2020 summer season.
The pool is set to open June 5. City Administrator Rod Storm said he is optimistic the pool would open on that date and staff would be ready if the governor relaxed the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The pool could open as late as July 15, Storm said.
Water main project to be let for bids
The council approved the 2020 Water Main Improvements Project to be let for bids.
New water mains will be installed, replacing existing substandard water mains in the city that are still remaining, Schoemaker said.
The water mains to be replaced include:
• Pinewood from James Drive
• 10th Street from Grant to Lincoln
• Oak Street from 16th Street to cul de sac
The engineer's estimate for the work is $227,000, which is budgeted in this year's fiscal budget. However, Schoemaker said he doesn't believe the work will be completed until later this year, which would push the project to next fiscal year.
The project completion date is Dec. 1.
Street work to go out for bid
Some of Blair's streets will be resurfaced this summer.
The council approved an asphalt street resurfacing project to be let for bids There is a total of 20.5 block of streets listed in the project, which will cost an estimated $400,000.
The work must be completed by Oct. 1.
The streets that will be included in this year's project are:
• Adams Street from 10th to 13th streets
• Grant Street from east of railroad crossing one block east
• College Drive from 24th to 27th streets
• 14th Street north of Jackson Street for one block
• Nebraska Street from 14th to 15th streets
• State Street from 10th to 12th streets
• Grant Street two blocks east of First Street
• 16th Street from Lafayette to just north of Wilbur Street
• Park Street at 14th Street intersection south return only
• Jackson Street from 16th Street east, three blocks of gutter line removal and replacement
• College View Drive from 16th Street to west end of dam
• 25th Street from Washington Street to just south of Grant Circle
