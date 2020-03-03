Spring cleanup days set
The Blair City Council approved the spring cleanup and open burn days. Burning is only allowed with a burn permit. A dumpster will be available at the Blair Public Works yard at Third Avenue and Colfax Street.
Those days include:
• March 27, 4 to 6 p.m.
• March 28-29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., open burn allowed from 8 a.m. to sundown
• April 1-2, 4 to 6 p.m.
• April 3, 4 to 6 p.m., open burn allowed from 8 a.m. to sundown
• April 4-5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., open burn allowed from 8 a.m. to sundown
• April 10, 4 to 6 p.m., open burn allowed from 8 a.m. to sundown
• April 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., open burn allowed from 8 a.m. to sundown
Rezoning request denied
The council denied a couple's request to rezone a lot in a rural subdivision to allow for two pet longhorn cattle.
Derik and Bri Abraham were seeking to rezone a 14.69-acre lot in the Hidden Fawn Acres subdivision along County Road 33 south of Blair from rural residential estates (RRE) to general agricultural district (AGG). The property is on the edge of the city's 2-mile jurisdiction.
The subdivision has seven lots, which were rezoned to RRE in May. Under RRE, only small animals and horses are allowed. If the lot was rezoned to AGG, the owners could have up to 1 head of cattle per acre or 14 cows.
While the planning commission was concerned about potentially opening the property up for future owners to have a feed lot, council member Brad Andersen was more concerned about the number of buildings on the property.
“The one thing that struck me was not about the animals but about the differences in building code,” Andersen said. “What they could get for building permits, the number of structures, where they could be located and things like that.”
Mayor Rich Hansen questioned whether the Abrahams could apply for a conditional use permit to have their pets.
“The beauty of zoning is you do have some flexibility to it,” Assistant City Administrator Phil Green said. “There is no power on high that says this is the way that thou shalt always zone your AGG or RRE.”
Green said the council could look at amending the RRE zoning district to allow certain uses with a conditional use permit.
City, sports complex agreement approved
The council approved an agreement between the city and the Blair Youth Sports Complex, Inc. for the mowing and general maintenance of the facility and Veterans Field.
As part of the five-year agreement, which begins April 1, the complex board will mow the fields, remove garbage, clean bathrooms and prepare fields for games. The city will pay the board $25,000 for the maintenance, provide mowers and pay the first $1,000 of water charges annually.
The agreement also acknowledges the city's desires to have all facilities utilized and that each of the organizations — Little League baseball, youth softball and youth soccer — making up the complex board will make the facilities available to other organizations at reasonable rental rates for practices, games and tournaments.
Blair to participate in PMRNRD plan
The council approved a resolution for participation in the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District multi-hazard mitigation plan.
The plan is a FEMA requirement for jurisdictions to be eligible for grant funding options.
Date set to levy assessments
The council approved March 10 for the Board of Equalization to levy special assessments in the Transformation Hill subdivision project.
