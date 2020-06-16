City officials have not yet made a decision yet on when to reopen the Blair Public Library and Technology Center. The library has been closed since March 16 due to coronavirus concerns.
City Administrator Rod Storm said library staff still have concerns on the ability to disinfect various surfaces within the facility.
The city has reopened the Depot at Lions Park. The shelter reopened Friday.
Storm said the city will honor current reservations, including those with two in one day. City staff will disinfect the building in between each use.
New reservations will be limited to one per day.
Dump truck bid approved
The city council approved the purchase of a new dump truck for the streets department.
The bid was awarded to Viking-Cives Midwest in the amount of $160,000.
The truck will replace the oldest dump truck in the city's fleet, according to Al Schoemaker, director of public works.
Interlocal agreement with Douglas County CSI approved
The city council approved an interlocal agreement with Douglas County to provide forensic and crime scene services.
Blair Police Chief Joe Lager said the city has had similar agreements with Douglas County for the last seven years. There is no cost.
“They are invaluable,” said council member Kevin Willis, who also serves as chief deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office. “They are very good at what they do.”
Dunn appointed BVFD captain
The Blair Volunteer Fire Department has a new captain.
Jake Dunn's appointment was approved by the council as part of its consent agenda.
