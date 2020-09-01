Resident questions ordinance on city right of way
Blair resident Kelly McManigal addressed the council with concerns over damage to his sprinkler system and those of his neighbors as a result of a water line project along Oak Drive.
“I understand there is a city ordinance requiring residents to maintain the city right of way,” McManigal said. “However, when we're upgrading the infrastructure and the city damages property put there by the citizens to maintain that city right of way and make it look nice, I feel that the city should be required to replace that damaged property.”
McManigal said he didn't believe it would be any different than if a city truck struck a mailbox.
“Generally, you guys are going to have to replace that mailbox in the city right of way,” he said.
Public Works Director Al Schoemaker said the city would have to change a city ordinance, which has been in place for more than 20 years, to accommodate McManigal's request.
Schoemaker suggested the transportation committee review the ordinance with staff and make a recommendation to the council. He said the city routinely receives calls from homeowners seeking compensation for landscaping and trees in city right of way that have been removed due to projects.
“It isn't fun getting phone calls all the time obviously but at the same time there is a cost to this policy as well,” Schoemaker said. “We've got to see what the city feels it can afford to do.”
Resolution for bike trail approved
Work on a mountain bike trail through Black Elk-Neihardt Park was to begin Saturday after the council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Trails Have Our Respect (THOR).
The previous MOU was with Black Elk Trail Association. However, Brent Fullmer, head of the BETA, said he had problems getting bids for insurance.
THOR, which has several trails in and around Omaha, has worked with Fullmer in the past.
The council previously approved the first phase of the trail in February.
City attorney to receive reimbursement increase
The council unanimously approved a reimbursement increase in the agreement with City Attorney Desirae Solomon.
City Administrator Rod Storm said the amount would go from $4,500 to $5,000 per month. The fee for litigation remains $70 per hour.
Solomon was appointed city attorney in October 2017.
“I think Attorney Solomon has done a fantastic job over the past two years,” council member Brad Andersen said.
